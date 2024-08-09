Injury Numbers from Southern Japan’s Earthquake Rise to 14; Confirmed Damage to 10 Houses in Miyazaki, Kagoshima Prefectures
16:30 JST, August 9, 2024
The number of people who suffered injuries related to the powerful earthquake that occurred in the Hyuganada Sea off Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday rose to 14 in three prefectures in Kyushu — eight in Miyazaki, four in Kagoshima and two in Kumamoto — according to a Yomiuri Shimbun tally as of 10 a.m. on Friday.
Additionally, damage to 10 houses was confirmed in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, including one which had completely collapsed in Kagoshima Prefecture.
In Miyazaki Prefecture, the earthquake caused roads to heave and crack. A large rock fell from a slope on National Highway Route 220, which is located along the coast, in Nichinan in the prefecture, forcing road closures to be put into place.
