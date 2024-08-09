Home>Society>General News

14 People Confirmed Injured, 10 Houses Damaged After Miyazaki Earthquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A damaged house is seen on Thursday in Miyazaki Prefecture. 

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:06 JST, August 9, 2024

It has been confirmed that fourteen people are injured in Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Kumamoto prefectures as of 9 a.m. Friday, following the strong earthquake that hit Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday.

A total of 10 houses are damaged, including one having totally collapsed, in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.

