14 People Confirmed Injured, 10 Houses Damaged After Miyazaki Earthquake
A damaged house is seen on Thursday in Miyazaki Prefecture.
13:06 JST, August 9, 2024
It has been confirmed that fourteen people are injured in Miyazaki, Kagoshima and Kumamoto prefectures as of 9 a.m. Friday, following the strong earthquake that hit Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday.
A total of 10 houses are damaged, including one having totally collapsed, in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.
