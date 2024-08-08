Home>Society>General News

Kyushu, Nishi-Kyushu Shinkansen Lines Resume Services

Yomiuri Shimbun file phot
A sign for JR Kyushu is seen in Fukuoka.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:09 JST, August 8, 2024

Kyushu and Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen bullet lines resumed services around 5:20 pm, after making emergency stops following the earthquake, according to Kyushu Railway Co.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING