Kyushu, Nishi-Kyushu Shinkansen Lines Resume Services
19:09 JST, August 8, 2024
Kyushu and Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen bullet lines resumed services around 5:20 pm, after making emergency stops following the earthquake, according to Kyushu Railway Co.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
Apparent U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Kanagawa Pref. Rice Field; No Injuries Reported
-
Tokyo Fireworks Illuminate Night Sky Over Sumida River in Annual Summer Event Attracting About 910,000 Spectators
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Cuts Growth Forecast, Prime Minister Warns of Weak-Yen Pain
- Kansai Airports to Add Slots, Flight Paths for Expo; Steps Taken to Limit Additional Noise for Residents
- Major Japanese Real Estate Companies Broaden Presence in Asia; Technologies to Tackle Environmental Issues Attracting Interest
- Lodging Taxes Mulled Across Japan as Response to Overtourism; Business Community Voices Concerns About Impact
- Japan, 5 Mekong River Countries Adopt New Strategy; Initiatives for Post-COVID-19 Resilience, Digitalization, Security