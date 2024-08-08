Home>Society>General News

Japanese Prime Minister Orders Earthquake Response Measures, Including Timely Provision of Tsunami Information to Public

18:35 JST, August 8, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered Thursday that measures be taken to respond to the strong earthquake that struck Miyazaki Prefecture on the day.

Such measures include providing the public with accurate information on tsunami and evacuation in a timely manner, and making thorough efforts to prevent damage.

The extent of the damage was to be immediately assessed, and relevant parties were to work closely with local governments and do all they could to implement emergency disaster response measures while prioritizing the protection of human lives.


