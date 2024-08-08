Tokyo Women’s Medical University Dismisses Chancellor

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Women’s Medical University

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press) — The board of Tokyo Women’s Medical University has voted to dismiss Chancellor Kinuko Iwamoto over suspected illegal expenditure linked to its alumnae association Shiseikai.

All of the board’s 11 members other than Iwamoto backed her dismissal at its meeting Wednesday, sources said. The 10 members, including President Yoshiro Maru, have expressed their intent to resign from the board to take responsibility for the scandal.

Board member Naomi Hizuka will serve as chancellor provisionally until the launch of a new leadership team.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Iwamoto said, “I intend to resign, but not yet,” according to the sources. Other board members then demanded her dismissal, leading to the day’s vote.

Even after the dismissal, Iwamoto will stay on as a board member for now. She will be discharged from the board in the near future after related procedures are completed.

On Tuesday, the education ministry summoned Maru and others and gave oral administrative guidance, telling the private university to clarify responsibility and submit plans to improve its practices.

In March, Tokyo police searched the university headquarters and Iwamoto’s home for alleged aggravated breach of trust, suspecting that Shiseikai paid salaries to employees although they actually did not work for the organization.

Last week, a third-party investigative committee set up by the university released a report recognizing Iwamoto’s suspected involvement in the illicit spending and her responsibility as manager of the university.

The report also said the university received donations from relatives of examinees recommended for admission by Shiseikai in a possible violation of a ministry notice against such practices.

The committee also said that graduates were effectively forced to donate to Shiseikai when seeking employment or promotion at the university.

Shiseikai was headed by Iwamoto until April 2023.