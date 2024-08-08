Home>Society>General News

Japan Raises Travel Alert for Israel

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Foreign Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Jiji Press

11:48 JST, August 8, 2024

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Israel, advising against visiting the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The alert was raised to Level 3, the second highest in the ministry’s four-tier advisory system.

