Japan Raises Travel Alert for Israel
11:48 JST, August 8, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Israel, advising against visiting the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
The alert was raised to Level 3, the second highest in the ministry’s four-tier advisory system.
