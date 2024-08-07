Home>Society>General News

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Fractures Knee While Making Opening Pitch for Baseball Game, To Work From Home For Time Being

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:42 JST, August 7, 2024

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike lost her balance and fractured her left knee joint when throwing the opening pitch at a baseball game in the capital on Tuesday night.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the accident occurred at Jingu Baseball Stadium, before a game between the Tokyo Yakult Swallows and the Hanshin Tigers. Koike is expected to be in recovery for two months and will work from home for the time being, the government said.

Koike threw the pitch as part of efforts to develop an atmosphere conducive to the World Athletics Championships and the Deaflympics to be held in Tokyo next year.

Koike had planned to attend the Memorial Ceremony for the War Dead in Tokyo on Aug. 15.

