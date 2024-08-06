Ambulance Dispatches in Tokyo Hit Record Highs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The number of ambulance dispatches in Tokyo in January-July grew 4.4% from a year before to 542,256, the most for the seven-month period since the statistics began in 1936, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

The result is attributable mainly to an increase in people suffering from heatstroke.

On July 8, when the capital logged temperatures of up to 36 C, the number of ambulance dispatches came to 3,372, the highest level so far this year and the second-highest daily number on record, according to the department.

Japan’s average temperature last month hit the highest level for July since the statistics started in 1898, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

This July accounted for half of the top 10 busiest days in terms of ambulance dispatches, according to the department.

The total number of people taken to the hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke this year had reached 4,183 as of July 28, growing faster than last year.

The department issued an ambulance shortage alert 19 times last month, up from five a year before.

The department encourages citizens to stay hydrated and use air conditioners to prevent heatstroke. People also are urged to dial #7119 to get advice on whether to call an ambulance.