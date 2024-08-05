Sweltering Heat Brings Temps of 35 C and Higher to Much of Japan; 63 Treated for Heatstroke in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency

The sweltering heat lingering over most of the main island of Honshu due to a high-pressure system produced daily high temperatures of 35 C or higher at nearly one-third of the measuring stations used by Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

The JMA announced that a maximum temperature of 35 C or higher was recorded at 301 of its 914 stations, with the heat being felt most in the regions designated as East Japan and West Japan. It was the most ever since the system was started in 2010, exceeding the 296 locations reported on Aug. 11, 2013.

According to the agency, highs of 39.2 C were recorded in Shimabara, Nagasaki Prefecture; Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture; and Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture; followed by 39.1 C in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and 38.8 C in Kumamoto. Central Tokyo saw a high of 35.3 C.

In Metropolitan Tokyo, 63 people ranging in age from 2 to 94 were taken to the hospital with symptoms of heatstroke as of 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Tokyo Fire Department. Among the victims, a man in his 70s was said to be in serious condition, and four people in their 50s to 70s were listed as critical.

No relief appears in sight. The JMA forecasts temperatures in August to be higher than the annual average across the country, particularly in the first half of the month when it expects many days above 35 C.

The agency urged the public to take measures against heatstroke, such as taking frequent breaks and staying hydrated.