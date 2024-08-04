Yodogawa Fireworks Brighten Osaka Summer Night; Night Sky, River Surface Lit Up by Stunning Display
11:56 JST, August 4, 2024
OSAKA — The Naniwa Yodogawa Firework Festival took place on the banks of Osaka’s Yodo River on Saturday, decorating the summer night sky with a series of large, colorful fireworks.
According to the event’s organizers, a total of about 70,000 paid seats were prepared for viewers including on boat rides, where people could enjoy up close the reflection of the fireworks on the river’s surface.
All seats were sold out in advance.
The approximately 600 open-air stalls were also bustling with viewers.
