Apparent U.S. Military Chopper Lands in Kanagawa Pref. Rice Field; No Injuries Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun

What appears to be a U.S. military helicopter is seen in a rice field in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday morning.

YOKOHAMA — What appeared to be a U.S. military helicopter was seen to have landed in a rice field in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday morning, police said.

An emergency call was made at about 10:55 a.m., reporting that a helicopter bearing the word “Navy” on its fuselage had landed in a rice field.

The helicopter did not emit fire or smoke, and no injuries had been reported, according to police. Authorities are investigating details of the incident.

The aircraft landed in an area with houses and rice fields near Ebina Junction on the Tomei Expressway.