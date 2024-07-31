Home>Society>General News

100 Millimeters of Heavy Rainfall Marked in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, Wako of Saitama Prefecture

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:45 JST, July 31, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning due to record-breaking heavy rainfall over a short time period calling for disaster precautions.

About 100 millimeters of heavy rainfall was recorded in the vicinity of Nerima and Itabashi wards in Tokyo over the course of an hour until 6:30 p.m. on the day. Wako City, Saitama Prefecture, also was estimated to have registered 100 millimeters of heavy rainfall within an hour until 6:40 p.m.

