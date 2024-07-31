Extreme Heat will Continue in August, Mainly in Western Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Dangerously hot weather will continue Wednesday from Kyushu to Kanto regions in Japan. The cities of Osaka and Nagoya, as well as central Tokyo, are expected to experience a sixth consecutive day of extreme heat. In the afternoon, humid air and rising temperatures may lead to sudden heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially in the Kanto area.

According to the temperature forecast for the next two weeks released by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to continue in August, with sunny and extreme heat expected mainly in western Japan.