Extreme Heat will Continue in August, Mainly in Western Japan
10:32 JST, July 31, 2024
Dangerously hot weather will continue Wednesday from Kyushu to Kanto regions in Japan. The cities of Osaka and Nagoya, as well as central Tokyo, are expected to experience a sixth consecutive day of extreme heat. In the afternoon, humid air and rising temperatures may lead to sudden heavy rain and thunderstorms, especially in the Kanto area.
According to the temperature forecast for the next two weeks released by the Japan Meteorological Agency on Tuesday, high temperatures are expected to continue in August, with sunny and extreme heat expected mainly in western Japan.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills