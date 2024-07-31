Asahi Breweries, Nikka to Open Limited-time Whiskey Bar in Tokyo; Whiskey Cocktails Made to Hopefully Widen Fan Base
6:00 JST, July 31, 2024
Whiskey fans will get the chance to try different whiskey drinks at a bar for a limited time starting this summer in the Omotesando area of Tokyo’s Minato Ward.
Asahi Breweries, Ltd. and its affiliate The Nikka Whiskey Distilling. Co will jointly operate The Nikka Whiskey Tokyo, according to an announcement by the two companies.
The bar will open from Aug. 7 to Dec. 25 and broaden the whiskey fan base by offering drinks such as cocktails in collaboration with popular bars in Japan.
The cocktails include one using Nikka’s single malt Yoichi, which is a standard at bars overseas, and regular ones with added twists created by bartenders at trendy bars.
According to Nikka, highballs and whiskey mixed with water are popular ways to enjoy the drink in Japan, whereas whiskeys cocktails are prevalent in drink culture in the West.
