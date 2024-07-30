Man Dies After 2-Ton Steel Frame Drops from Construction Site 12th Floor in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo
16:01 JST, July 30, 2024
A worker died after falling two floors along with a 2-ton steel frame at a building construction site in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday, police said.
The steel frame, which was held by a crane at the site in the Kojimachi district in Chiyoda Ward, dropped from the 12th floor at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The man involved in the incident fell from the 12th floor to the 10th floor and was sent to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. The police are investigating the cause of the incident.
The construction site is in an office district about 300 meters west of the Tokyo Metro Kojimachi Station. According to Shimizu Corp., which is in charge of the construction, the building will have 12 stories above ground and two underground, and it is scheduled for completion at the end of February next year.
