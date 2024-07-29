Temperatures Exceed 40 C in Hamamatsu; Heatstroke Warnings for Large Areas in Japan
12:40 JST, July 29, 2024
Tenryu Ward in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, logged 40.2 C at 11:42 a.m. on Monday as temperatures rise across Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
This is the second time this summer a temperature of over 40 C has been recorded in Japan, with the first being 40.0 C registered in Suruga Ward, Shizuoka City, on July 7.
The agency and the Environment Ministry have issued heatstroke warnings for almost all areas in Japan, urging people to take measures to prevent heatstroke, such as staying hydrated.
