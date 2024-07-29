Home>Society>General News

Temperatures Exceed 40 C in Hamamatsu; Heatstroke Warnings for Large Areas in Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:40 JST, July 29, 2024

Tenryu Ward in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, logged 40.2 C at 11:42 a.m. on Monday as temperatures rise across Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

This is the second time this summer a temperature of over 40 C has been recorded in Japan, with the first being 40.0 C registered in Suruga Ward, Shizuoka City, on July 7.

The agency and the Environment Ministry have issued heatstroke warnings for almost all areas in Japan, urging people to take measures to prevent heatstroke, such as staying hydrated.

