Yamagata-Shinjo Section on Yamagata Shinkansen Suspended Until Mid-August; Slope Collapsed with Heavy Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yamagata Shinkansen’s new train, the E8 series

Services on the Yamagata Shinkansen line between Yamagata and Shinjo stations will be suspended until mid-August, East Japan Railway Co. announced on Sunday.

The same section has had service suspended since Thursday afternoon after record-breaking rainfall in Yamagata Prefecture caused a slope alongside the tracks to collapse, along with other damage incurred.