Yamagata-Shinjo Section on Yamagata Shinkansen Suspended Until Mid-August; Slope Collapsed with Heavy Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yamagata Shinkansen’s new train, the E8 series

11:31 JST, July 29, 2024

Services on the Yamagata Shinkansen line between Yamagata and Shinjo stations will be suspended until mid-August, East Japan Railway Co. announced on Sunday.

The same section has had service suspended since Thursday afternoon after record-breaking rainfall in Yamagata Prefecture caused a slope alongside the tracks to collapse, along with other damage incurred.

