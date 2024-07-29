Yamagata-Shinjo Section on Yamagata Shinkansen Suspended Until Mid-August; Slope Collapsed with Heavy Rain
11:31 JST, July 29, 2024
Services on the Yamagata Shinkansen line between Yamagata and Shinjo stations will be suspended until mid-August, East Japan Railway Co. announced on Sunday.
The same section has had service suspended since Thursday afternoon after record-breaking rainfall in Yamagata Prefecture caused a slope alongside the tracks to collapse, along with other damage incurred.
