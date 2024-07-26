Mie Prefecture Attracts Pokémon Fans with Events, Goos; Visitors Can Hunt for Pokémon at Shima Spain Village, Stay at Oshawott-themed Hotel Room

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/ Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. ©SHIMA SPAIN VILLAGE CO., LTD

MIE — The first “Pokémon” video game debuted in the mid-90s, but the video game series’ popularity has not waned. Mie Prefecture is trying to attract the game’s wide range of fans, with municipalities and private businesses in the prefecture increasingly creating Pokémon-themed goods and events. One day, the prefecture may be called a “sacred spot” for Pokémon.

Shima Spain Village, a resort complex in Shima, Mie Prefecture, recently kicked off an event called “‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ Pokémon Extracurricular Lesson in Shima Spain Village.” Since the worlds of the Scarlet and Violet games are said to be modelled on Spain, it was natural for the resort to hold the special event.

Visitors to the Spanish-themed resort who go to Mayor Plaza will find a battle court, which appears in the game. They also get to try and find over 70 different Pokémon located throughout Spain Village. A scavenger hunt-like game lets visitors solve riddles and receive a drawstring bag if they solve the final mystery.

Shima Spain Village also provides eight types of Pokémon-themed dishes during the special event. They include Koraindon and Miraidon-themed tapas and soft-serve ice cream with a picture of Pikachu on top.

The special event ends on Sept. 23.

Another tourist facility is offering an experience for Pokémon fans. Toba Hotel International, in Toba, Mie Prefecture, has made an Oshawott-themed room. The sea otter Pokémon officially represents the prefecture with the title of “Mie Support Pokémon.” This is the second collaboration following the Nemu Resort hotel in Shima.

Guests can enjoy tea from an Oshawott Bankoyaki pottery teapot along with cups that rest on Owase cypress coasters. As an added perk, guests that find all the Poke Balls hidden in the room will receive a gift.

Pokémon fans are of all ages. The first game was released in 1996 on the Game Boy handheld console. The children from then are now in their 30s and 40s. The smartphone game “Pokémon GO” is popular among the older generations as well.

The series of projects are intended to use Pokémon as a gateway to introduce a wide range of consumers to what Mie has to offer.

The Oshawott cushion sold by the Ise Tokowaya in the city of Ise is made of Matsusaka cotton, a traditional craft designated by Mie Prefecture, that has a unique texture. The cushion is available at various locations in the prefecture, including Okage Yokocho, a small district that recreates the Ise townscape of the past, and the Toba Ichibangai shopping center in front of Toba Station.

In addition to resort events and themed hotel rooms, Oshawott will be decorated on the Habataki ferry operated by Toba City, which begins service in September to take tourists to remote islands. There are four inhabited islands in Toba, and six ferries currently in service. The Habataki ferry will replace one and will be unveiled at its inauguration ceremony on August 26. “I hope many tourists will come,” said Mie Prefecture Gov. Katsuyuki Ichimi.