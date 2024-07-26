2 Police Officers, 1 Civilian Missing in Shinjo, Yamagata Pref.; Police Car Heading to Scene of Rescue Call due to Heavy Rain Swept Away
10:45 JST, July 26, 2024
A police car heading to the scene of a rescue call due to heavy rain was swept away near a bridge over a tributary of the Mogami River in Yamagata Prefecture on Thursday in the midst of record-breaking rainfall. A total of three people are missing in the vicinity, including two police officers in their 20s from the Shinjo Police Station who were in the police car.
According to Yamagata Prefectural Police, a male civilian called 110 to report that a car was swept away in the area near this bridge. It is believed that the police car was swept away, and the man who made this report is also missing. At the time, the road near the bridge was flooded and a landslide had occurred nearby.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery