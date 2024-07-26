2 Police Officers, 1 Civilian Missing in Shinjo, Yamagata Pref.; Police Car Heading to Scene of Rescue Call due to Heavy Rain Swept Away

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cars driving on a flooded road in Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture, at 2:34 p.m. on Thursday.

A police car heading to the scene of a rescue call due to heavy rain was swept away near a bridge over a tributary of the Mogami River in Yamagata Prefecture on Thursday in the midst of record-breaking rainfall. A total of three people are missing in the vicinity, including two police officers in their 20s from the Shinjo Police Station who were in the police car.

According to Yamagata Prefectural Police, a male civilian called 110 to report that a car was swept away in the area near this bridge. It is believed that the police car was swept away, and the man who made this report is also missing. At the time, the road near the bridge was flooded and a landslide had occurred nearby.