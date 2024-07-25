Yamagata Shinkansen Service Suspension Over Heavy Rain; Emergency Warning Issued for Sakata, Yuza in Pref.
14:09 JST, July 25, 2024
The Yamagata Shinkansen high-speed railway has suspended services for stations between Yamagata and Shinjo for the rest of Thursday due to heavy rain, according to East Japan Railway Co.
An emergency warning was issued at 1:05 p.m. for Sakata and neighboring town Yuza in Yamagata Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Residents were called to exercise maximum caution as the volume of rainfall is unprecedented for the area.
Linear precipitation bands, which bring heavy rain in a short period of time, had also formed in the prefecture, the JMA announced shortly after 1 p.m.
Sakata and Yuza, located on the Sea of Japan side in the northern part of the prefecture, experienced 100 to 110 millimeters of rainfall for an hour to around 9 a.m., according to the agency.
