High-speed Ferry Loses Steering off Chiba Peninsula; Safely Towed to Nearby Izu Oshima Island

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Japan Coast Guard helicopter delivers supplies to a high-speed ferry that lost steering off the Boso Peninsula in Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday afternoon.

A high-speed ferry carrying more than 100 passengers lost steering in waters off Nojimazaki cape in the city of Minami-Boso, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Towed by a Japan Coast Guard patrol boat and other vessels, the ferry arrived at Okada Port on Izu Oshima Island around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

There have been no reports of injuries among the 116 passengers and five crew members. But multiple people have reportedly complained of feeling ill.

The 280-ton Seven Islands Ai, operated by Tokai Kisen Co., became unable to navigate after an oil leak caused the oil pressure to drop, according to the 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Yokohama. The ferry’s captain reportedly made an emergency call, saying the vessel had “lost steering due to an oil leak.”

The towing started around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday. A JCG helicopter delivered food and medication for motion sickness to the vessel.

The ferry had left Takeshiba pier in Tokyo at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday and was due to arrive at Shikine Island in the Izu Islands at around 10:05 a.m.

At the time of the accident, weather and visibility in the area were good, with the wind speed at about 47 kph and the wave height at 1.5 meters.

Tokai Kisen officials said the vessel is inspected every day and there were no reports of problems.