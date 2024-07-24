Typhoon Gaemi Expected to Approach Okinawa Islands Most Closely on Wednesday Afternoon; JAL, ANA Cancel 100 Flights

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Typhoon Gaemi is expected to approach Miyako and Ishigaki islands and their surrounding areas in Okinawa Prefecture most closely on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As of 10 a.m., the typhoon was moving north-northwestward about 100 kilometers south of Yonaguni Island in Okinawa Prefecture, with its central pressure at 945 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed at 45 meters per second.

The JMA is calling for caution against landslides and flooding as heavy rain is expected for the prefecture. Okinawa Island, home to prefectural capital Naha, is expected to receive 150 millimeters of rain over 24 hours until 6 a.m. Thursday, and 80 millimeters expected for Kume Island.

In the meantime, JAL and ANA have canceled a total of 100 flights scheduled for Wednesday, mainly those departing from and landing in Naha, Miyako and Ishigaki airports.