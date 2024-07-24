Miyagi Pref. Assembly Member Resigns; Caught Playing ‘Tsum Tsum’ during Session by Kids
13:47 JST, July 24, 2024
SENDAI — A 73-year-old town assembly member in Miyagi Prefecture resigned on Wednesday after elementary school students caught him playing a game on his smartphone while they watched a session last month.
Takahisa Sato was caught playing “Disney Tsum Tsum” on his smartphone under his desk during a preliminary assembly session in Ogawara, Miyagi Prefecture, on June 10. Local six-graders had been watching the session as part of their social studies class. Some of them wrote about Sato’s behavior in their essays following the visit.
On Wednesday, Sato submitted a resignation letter to the assembly president as a resolution urging him to do so was approved earlier that day. His resignation was accepted as of Wednesday.
“I sincerely apologize for doing something totally inappropriate as an assembly member,” said Sato after the day’s session closed.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery