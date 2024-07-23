Japan Govt Issues Nationwide Heatstroke Alert; First Time in Hokkaido This Year

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Japan’s Environment Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued heatstroke alerts for 41 of the nation’s 58 regions on Tuesday morning, warning of continuing dangerously hot conditions across the country.

This was the same number that had been issued the previous day, the highest of the year so far. The alerts covered regions such as Kyushu, Shikoku, Kansai, Kanto-Koshin and the Tokachi district of Hokkaido. This was the first such alert issued for Hokkaido this year.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, temperatures reached 35.2 C in Toyama as of 9:40 a.m. and 31.7 C in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward as of 9 a.m.