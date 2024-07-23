Japan Govt Issues Nationwide Heatstroke Alert; First Time in Hokkaido This Year
12:41 JST, July 23, 2024
Japan’s Environment Ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued heatstroke alerts for 41 of the nation’s 58 regions on Tuesday morning, warning of continuing dangerously hot conditions across the country.
This was the same number that had been issued the previous day, the highest of the year so far. The alerts covered regions such as Kyushu, Shikoku, Kansai, Kanto-Koshin and the Tokachi district of Hokkaido. This was the first such alert issued for Hokkaido this year.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, temperatures reached 35.2 C in Toyama as of 9:40 a.m. and 31.7 C in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward as of 9 a.m.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming