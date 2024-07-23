Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Shinkansen Line Resumes Service

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Derailed maintenance trans are seen after colliding on the Tokaido Shinkansen line in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

7:55 JST, July 23, 2024

The Tokaido Shinkansen line resumed operation from the first train on Tuesday.

