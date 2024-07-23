883 Workers in Japan Recorded as Suffering from Work-Related Mental Health Issues; Highest on Record

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A government building of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

The number of workers recognized as suffering from work-related stress, depression and other mental health issues reached 883 last fiscal year, highest on record, according to the health ministry’s recent data.

The number increased by 173 from fiscal 2022.

Last fiscal year, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry added customer harassment as a cause of work-related problems, and 52 workers were recognized as victims of customer harassment.

By age group, the largest number of victims, 239, were in their 40s, followed by 206 in their 20s and 203 in their 30s. Those 39 years old or younger accounted for about half of the cases.

In terms of the cause of the problem, 157 victims suffered from power harassment by superiors, which was the largest number, followed by 111 victims who experienced, or witnessed distressing accidents or disasters and 103 victims of sexual harassment.

Seventy-nine victims committed or attempted suicide, an increase of 12 from the previous fiscal year.

Cases of customer harassment, in which employees face irrational demands from customers, were added as a new category of causes of work-related problems in September last year.

It is believed that female workers in fields such as hospitality, nursing and medical care are more likely to be victims of customer harassment. Of the 52 victims identified, 45 were women.

Commenting on the increase in mental illness as a result of work-related problems, a ministry official said, “More people are now aware that mental illness can be recognized as a result of work-related problems. Also, the revision of the criteria for recognition has expanded the points of psychological evaluation. These have made it easier for workers to assess which category the incidents they have experienced fall into.”

Meanwhile, the number of workers recognized as suffering from work-related illness or injuries due to overwork leading to brain or heart disease increased by 20 from the previous fiscal year to 214. Of these, 56 died.

Among job categories, professional drivers, such as truck drivers, accounted for the largest number at 64.