Govt Issues Heat Stroke Alert Across Japan; Central Tokyo Expected to Reach 35 C
13:29 JST, July 22, 2024
Temperatures rose nationwide from Monday morning, with the government issuing a heat stroke alert for 41 of Japan’s 58 regions, calling attention to dangerously hot weather.
The number of heat stroke alerts issued on a single day since the alert system became fully operational in 2021 is tied with Aug. 5 last year, according to the government.
The mercury is expected to reach 35 C or higher in many areas, including central Tokyo, and the government is urging people to be on the lookout for heat stroke symptoms.
