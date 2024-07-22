Home>Society>General News

Tokaido Shinkansen Suspends Service After Maintenance Trains Collide; Restoration Work Expected to Continue Until Evening (Update 1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Restoration work is underway where two trains collided in Ganagori, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:44 JST, July 22, 2024

The Tokaido Shinkansen is not running between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations after maintenance trains collided between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on the line at around 3:35 a.m. on Monday.

According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), restoration work is expected to continue until evening, and there is no estimate for when service will resume on the line.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING