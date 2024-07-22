Tokaido Shinkansen Suspends Service After Maintenance Trains Collide; Restoration Work Expected to Continue Until Evening (Update 1)
11:44 JST, July 22, 2024
The Tokaido Shinkansen is not running between Hamamatsu and Nagoya stations after maintenance trains collided between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations on the line at around 3:35 a.m. on Monday.
According to Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai), restoration work is expected to continue until evening, and there is no estimate for when service will resume on the line.
