M 4.8 Temblor Hits Japan’s Ibaraki Pref., Surrounding Areas; No Tsunami Expected





A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture and surrounding areas at 10:07 a.m. on Monday. Its epicenter was in the sea near Ibaraki Prefecture. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meterological Agency.

The temblor measured an intensity of 3 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Mito in the prefecture, as well as in Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture, Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, and Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, said the agency.