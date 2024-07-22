Home>Society>General News

M 4.8 Temblor Hits Japan’s Ibaraki Pref., Surrounding Areas; No Tsunami Expected


The Japan News

11:30 JST, July 22, 2024

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Ibaraki Prefecture and surrounding areas at 10:07 a.m. on Monday. Its epicenter was in the sea near Ibaraki Prefecture. No tsunami is expected, according to the Japan Meterological Agency.

The temblor measured an intensity of 3 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 in Mito in the prefecture, as well as in Shirakawa, Fukushima Prefecture, Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, and Kazo, Saitama Prefecture, said the agency.

