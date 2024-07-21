17 Homes Flooded Amid Heavy Rain in Chiba Prefecture
16:16 JST, July 21, 2024
CHIBA — Seventeen homes were flooded in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, as heavy rain fell in northwestern Chiba Prefecture between Saturday night and early Sunday.
According to the prefectural government office in charge of disaster preparedness, 13 homes were flooded below their floors and four homes experienced above-floor flooding.
The Choshi Local Meteorological Office said the heavy rain was chiefly caused by an influx of warm, moist air, which created highly unstable atmospheric conditions.
"Society"
