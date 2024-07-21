Wind Chime Festival at Sekigahara Battlefield Museum Begins; Making Visitors Feel Cooled in Japan’s Gifu Prefecture
16:11 JST, July 21, 2024
A wind chime festival has begun, and thousands of chimes are ringing in the summer in Gifu Prefecture. The event runs until Sept. 29 in Sekigahara Warland, a museum about the historic Battle of Sekigahara that took place in 1600.
More than 6,000 colorful wind chimes hanging at the museum and are a delight for visitors’ eyes and ears.
This is the sixth annual wind chime festival. On the grounds of the museum, wind chimes decorated with morning glory flowers, sunflowers, goldfish and other designs hang from arbors.
Visitors can walk through a tunnel-like space surrounded by chimes and listen to the ringing.
An official of the museum said, “I want visitors to feel cooled while listening to the sounds of the chimes being blown by wind from Mt. Ibuki.”
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Services Producer Prices Rise by 2.5%
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan, U.S., S. Korea Agree on Deepening Critical Material Supply Chain Cooperation
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’