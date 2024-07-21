Wind Chime Festival at Sekigahara Battlefield Museum Begins; Making Visitors Feel Cooled in Japan’s Gifu Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors to Sekigahara Warland listen to sounds of wind chimes.

A wind chime festival has begun, and thousands of chimes are ringing in the summer in Gifu Prefecture. The event runs until Sept. 29 in Sekigahara Warland, a museum about the historic Battle of Sekigahara that took place in 1600.

More than 6,000 colorful wind chimes hanging at the museum and are a delight for visitors’ eyes and ears.

This is the sixth annual wind chime festival. On the grounds of the museum, wind chimes decorated with morning glory flowers, sunflowers, goldfish and other designs hang from arbors.

Visitors can walk through a tunnel-like space surrounded by chimes and listen to the ringing.

An official of the museum said, “I want visitors to feel cooled while listening to the sounds of the chimes being blown by wind from Mt. Ibuki.”