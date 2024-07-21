Home>Society>General News

Rainy Season Concludes in Kinki, Chugoku Regions; Season Ends 2 Days Later Than Average

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:49 JST, July 21, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Sunday that rainy season has likely ended in the Kinki and Chugoku regions.

The end of the season came two days later than usual, and five days later than last year.

