Rainy Season Concludes in Kinki, Chugoku Regions; Season Ends 2 Days Later Than Average
12:49 JST, July 21, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency announced Sunday that rainy season has likely ended in the Kinki and Chugoku regions.
The end of the season came two days later than usual, and five days later than last year.
