Home>Society>General News

Temperatures Rise Sharply in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas, Govt Issues Heat Stroke Alerts Across Nation

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:33 JST, July 20, 2024

Temperatures rose sharply, especially in the Kanto and Tokai regions on Saturday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 10 a.m., 35.6 C was observed in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture; 35.2 C in Suruga Ward, Shizuoka Prefecture; 35.1 C in Nerima Ward, Tokyo; and 35 C in Chiyoda Ward and Fuchu city, also in Tokyo.

The agency and the Environment Ministry have issued heat stroke alerts for the following prefectures, urging people to take frequent breaks and replenish water and salt: Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama, Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Aichi, Mie, Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, Wakayama, Okayama, Tottori, Tokushima, Kochi, Fukuoka, Oita, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Okinawa (excluding Daitojima region).

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING