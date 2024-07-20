Temperatures Rise Sharply in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas, Govt Issues Heat Stroke Alerts Across Nation
11:33 JST, July 20, 2024
Temperatures rose sharply, especially in the Kanto and Tokai regions on Saturday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 10 a.m., 35.6 C was observed in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture; 35.2 C in Suruga Ward, Shizuoka Prefecture; 35.1 C in Nerima Ward, Tokyo; and 35 C in Chiyoda Ward and Fuchu city, also in Tokyo.
The agency and the Environment Ministry have issued heat stroke alerts for the following prefectures, urging people to take frequent breaks and replenish water and salt: Ibaraki, Tochigi, Saitama, Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa, Shizuoka, Aichi, Mie, Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Osaka, Hyogo, Nara, Wakayama, Okayama, Tottori, Tokushima, Kochi, Fukuoka, Oita, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Miyazaki, Kagoshima, and Okinawa (excluding Daitojima region).
