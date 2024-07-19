Home>Society>General News

Explosion at Biomass Power Plant in Hokkaido; One Employee Rushed to the Hospital

The Japan News
Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:42 JST, July 19, 2024

SAPPORO — An employee was taken to the hospital after an exlosion occurred at a biomass power plant in Ishikari, Hokkaido, on Friday, accoding to the local fire department and its operating company.

The biomass power plant is operated by Ishikari Bio Energy Godo Kaisha, a local company. The fire department received the report around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

They said that the explosion occurred in a building on the premises where biomass fuel is brought in. It is said the employee taken to the hospital suffered burns on his hands but was conscious when being transported.

