Rainy Season Ends in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas; 1 Day Earlier than Average

Tokyo’s Otemachi district on Thursday morning following an announcement of the end of rainy season in the Kanto-Koshin region

11:45 JST, July 18, 2024

The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday.

This year’s ending is one day earlier than an average year in both regions.

