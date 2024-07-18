Rainy Season Ends in Tokyo, Surrounding Areas; 1 Day Earlier than Average
11:45 JST, July 18, 2024
The rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tokai regions, the Japan Meteorological Agency announced Thursday.
This year’s ending is one day earlier than an average year in both regions.
