Japan Fair Trade Commission to Investigate AI Market to Ensure Healthy Competition; Investigation to Include Microsoft, Google, Other Tech Giants
6:00 JST, July 18, 2024
The Japan Fair Trade Commission plans to investigate artificial intelligence in the business field, particularly generative AI, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
The JFTC’s investigation will check market conditions and search for problematic deeds by information technology giants, which have been increasing their influence within the field of generative AI services.
There is a growing fear that the increasing influence and presence of tech giants may obstruct healthy competition, potentially leaving AI technology unable to sufficiently progress.
The JFTC will likely investigate whether the companies have violated the antimonopoly law through actions such as data hoarding or preferential treatment for their own services.
Firms such as Microsoft, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook) and Amazon.com, Inc., which possess huge volumes of data and have firm business foundations in the field of generative AI, are fiercely competing in technological developments.
Some believe there is a possibility that big-tech companies may drive away potential rival firms from the market by limiting their access to data important for AI development or by developing AI products that lure users into exclusive services.
