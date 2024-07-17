Japanese Firms to Be Promoted at Event in Fiji; 12 Companies to Exhibit Their Technologies
16:13 JST, July 17, 2024
The government plans to hold an event in Fiji this autumn to promote Japanese businesses to Pacific island countries.
The event is part of efforts to help Japanese companies advance into new markets and to address social issues in the island countries with Japanese technologies and services. Plans are expected to be announced during the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting, which kicked off Tuesday.
The event will be held in Suva, with government officials from Pacific island countries in attendance. Twelve Japanese firms selected by the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will participate. The companies are expected to possess such technologies as AI-powered software for the aquaculture industry, cold chain technologies for transporting and managing seafood at low temperatures, small wind turbine systems, seawater desalination systems and water purification systems.
While Chinese firms are expanding their influence in the Pacific islands, Japanese firms looking to enter these markets seem to be hindered by a lack of information about the area.
