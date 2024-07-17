Fisheries Board to Raise Japan’s Pacific Bluefin Tuna Catch Quotas
11:04 JST, July 17, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Countries Tuesday agreed to raise Japan’s annual quotas for Pacific bluefin tuna catches.
Members of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission’s Northern Committee agreed to increase Japan’s annual quota for large bluefin tuna weighing 30 kilograms or more by 50% from the current level, and that for smaller bluefin tuna by 10%.
Japan had sought a 131% increase in the annual quota for large bluefin tuna and a 30% rise for smaller fish.
Tuesday’s agreement, made at a meeting in Kushiro, Hokkaido, will be formalized at the WCPFC’s annual meeting to be held in Fiji in November and December, and come into effect next year.
The overall annual quota for large tuna is currently 7,609 tons, with 5,614 tons allocated to Japan, and the quota for smaller tuna is 4,725 tons, with 4,007 tons allocated to Japan.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Auto Insurance to Cost More in 2026
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags