Flaming Torches Welcome Gods in Nachi Fan Festival; Spectators Visit from Across Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Shrine parishioners carry burning torches down stone steps in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, on Sunday.

NACHIKATSUURA, Wakayama — Shrine parishioners carrying 12 giant flaming torches paraded along the approach to Nachi Waterfall at the the annual Nachi Fire Festival held Sunday at Kumano Nachi Taisha Grand Shrine in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture.

Known officially as Ogi Matsuri (Fan Festival), the ritual has been designated an important intangible folk cultural asset. It is held once a year at the shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to welcome the homecoming of the Kumano deities to Nachi Waterfall riding on portable shrines called Ogi Mikoshi decorated with fans.

Dressed in white, formal headwear, the parishioners carried the torches weighing between 30 kilograms and 50 kilograms each in front of the portable shrines while chanting vigorously to keep in step. Spectators applauded as the torchbearers went down the stone steps in front of the waterfall with the torches throwing sparks.

“It was very powerful, and I could feel the enthusiasm,” said a 54-year-old company employee from Atsubetsu Ward, Sapporo, who visited the festival with her friend. “I received power from them.”