Woman Dies After Being Hit by 3 Cars on Mie Pref. Highway, Matsusaka; Police Say She Exited Vehicle After Collision
16:06 JST, July 15, 2024
A 48-year-old woman was killed after being hit by three cars while walking on an expressway in Matsusaka, Mie Prefecture, after she exited her vehicle, which had collided with a cushion drum on the Ise Expressway’s median strip, police said.
According to the Mie prefectural police, after the accident, the woman, who was from Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture, got out of her vehicle and walked to the opposite lane into oncoming traffic, where she was hit by the first car. She then returned to the lane in which she had been traveling before the accident and was hit by two more cars one after another.
The woman died from severe injuries to her entire body.
