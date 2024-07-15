Man Dies on Mt. Fuji’s Shizuoka-Side Trail; 4th Death Since Start of Climbing Season
11:35 JST, July 15, 2024
SHIZUOKA — A man was found on Mt. Fuji along a trail near the mountain’s eighth station and later confirmed dead at hospital, police have announced.
The man is believed to be Japanese in his 60s.
A mountain lodge employee called the fire department around 12:40 p.m. after finding the man on the Subashiri Trail on the Shizuoka side of the mountain, which straddles Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures.
This is the fourth death since the Shizuoka side of Mt. Fuji started its climbing season on July 10. According to the Shizuoka prefectural police, the number of deaths per season over the past five years has been between zero and two.
