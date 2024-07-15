Home>Society>General News

Kyushu Shinkansen Suspended between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo Due to Heavy Rain

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
JR Kyushu

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:19 JST, July 15, 2024

Kyushu Shinkansen train service has been suspended from the first train on Monday between Kumamoto and Kagoshima-Chuo stations due to heavy rain reaching the regulation limit, according to Kyushu Railway Co.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING