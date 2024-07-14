Monkeys Make a Splash in Oita Pref.; Annual Monkey Pool Opened

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

A monkey is seen swimming in the pool at the Takasakiyama Nature Zoological Garden in Oita Prefecture on Saturday.



Monkeys gather at the monkey pool at the Takasakiyama Nature Zoological Garden in Oita Prefecture on Saturday.

Pool season started for the monkeys of Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden in Oita Prefecture on Saturday. Set up especially for them, the monkeys seemed to enjoy swimming and splashing around in the pool.

Baby monkeys seemed initially reluctant to get into the water, but soon picked up how to swim or dive.

Takasakiyama is known as a natural habitat for wild Japanese monkeys and the zoological garden sets up the monkey pool every July.