Monkeys Make a Splash in Oita Pref.; Annual Monkey Pool Opened
16:25 JST, July 14, 2024
Pool season started for the monkeys of Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden in Oita Prefecture on Saturday. Set up especially for them, the monkeys seemed to enjoy swimming and splashing around in the pool.
Baby monkeys seemed initially reluctant to get into the water, but soon picked up how to swim or dive.
Takasakiyama is known as a natural habitat for wild Japanese monkeys and the zoological garden sets up the monkey pool every July.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Down in April but Seen Firming Up Ahead
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit in May
- Japan’s Transport Ministry Proposes Automated Logistics Link Between Tokyo and Osaka
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags