Kyushu Shinkansen Suspends Service Due to Heavy Rain
12:55 JST, July 14, 2024
Kyushu Shinkansen has suspended service between Kumamoto Station and Kagoshima Chuo Station from Sunday morning due to heavy rain in the region.
