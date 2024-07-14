Home>Society>General News

Kyushu Shinkansen Suspends Service Due to Heavy Rain

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:55 JST, July 14, 2024

Kyushu Shinkansen has suspended service between Kumamoto Station and Kagoshima Chuo Station from Sunday morning due to heavy rain in the region.

