PM Kishida Reacts to Reports of Shooting Incident at Trump Rally; Says We Must Stand Against Violence

The Japan News

11:02 JST, July 14, 2024

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy,” in a post on X on Sunday morning, after the reports of a shooting incident at former U.S. President Donald Trump at his campaign rally.  He also wished Trump a speedy recovery in the post.

