PM Kishida Reacts to Reports of Shooting Incident at Trump Rally; Says We Must Stand Against Violence
11:02 JST, July 14, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, “We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy,” in a post on X on Sunday morning, after the reports of a shooting incident at former U.S. President Donald Trump at his campaign rally. He also wished Trump a speedy recovery in the post.
