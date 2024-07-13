Fatal Strep Infections on the Rise in Japan, with Pregnant Women in Particular Danger

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases

The streptococcus bacteria

Five pregnant women died from a fatal condition caused by the streptococcus bacteria from July 2023 to March 2024, according to a study by the Japan Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The aggressive infection, called streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), often occurs through the nose or throat, and the association has called for mask-wearing to prevent its spread.

Fatalities of pregnant women compiled by the association were examined by Prof. Junichi Hasegawa of the St. Marianna University School of Medicine and his team. While 19 deaths were recorded from STSS from 2010 to 2019, there were no cases reported from January 2020 to June 2023, a period coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strep is a common bacteria that typically causes symptoms similar to a cold, such as fever, fatigue and a sore throat. However, in rare cases, it can lead to severe illness. When pregnant women become infected and their condition rapidly deteriorates, it can result in symptoms such as abdominal pain, low blood pressure and bleeding, often leading to a premature birth or stillbirth.

Outside of pregnancy, cases of severe infection have been reported through wounds on the limbs. The recent study highlighted infections originating from the nose and throat.

“Although STSS is rare and should not cause too much concern, preventive measures like wearing masks and handwashing are important,” Prof. Hasegawa said. “If there are infected family members, such as a child, it’s a good idea to tell the doctor when you visit.” If a pregnant woman is thought to be infected, she will need quick treatment with antibiotics and to be sent to an appropriate medical facility.

By June 30, the number of patients in Japan with the STSS had reached 1,144 for the year, topping last year’s record of 941 cases, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.