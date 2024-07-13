Hyogo Vice Gov. to Resign over Death of Prefectural Official
13:07 JST, July 13, 2024
Kobe, July 12 (Jiji Press) — The vice governor of the western Japan prefecture of Hyogo said Friday that he will resign over the death of a prefectural government official who created and distributed a document about alleged harassment and other problems with Governor Motohiko Saito.
Vice Governor Yasutaka Katayama submitted a letter of resignation on Friday and will leave office at the end of this month. Since assuming his current post in 2021, Katayama has been supporting the 46-year-old governor.
“We should take seriously our responsibility for causing stagnation and confusion in the prefectural government,” Katayama said at a press conference on Friday morning. “Someone in a special position (in the prefectural government) must take the blame.”
According to Katayama, he told Saito of his intention to resign on Thursday afternoon. At the time, he asked Saito if the governor was willing to resign with him, but Saito indicated his eagerness to complete his term.
At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Saito said, “I’m very sorry to the people of the prefecture and the prefectural government staff for the situation so far.”
But he stressed, “I will make every effort to implement policies.”
