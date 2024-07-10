Woman Drifts with Swim Ring 80 km for 36 Hours from Izu to Boso Peninsulas: Found Alive with Mild Dehydration
21:07 JST, July 10, 2024
A Chinese woman in her 20s, who went missing Monday while swimming in the sea off the coast of Shimoda, Shizuoka Prefecture, was found and rescued on Wednesday morning in the waters off Minami-Boso, Chiba Prefecture, approximately 80 km away, the Shimoda Coast Guard Office said.
She was slightly dehydrated but not in a life-threatening condition, the office said, adding that she was wearing a swim ring. The office believes that she had been drifting in a current for about 36 hours.
The woman was swimming with a friend at Shirahama Ohama Beach in Shimoda on Monday, before the official opening of the beach, and went missing at around 7:55 p.m. the same day, according to the office, which searched for her but could not find her.
She was found at around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, about 11 km off the coast of from Nojimasaki in Minami-Boso. A crew member of a cargo ship that was passing by found her drifting with a swim ring.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming