(UPDATE 1) Japan Sees Extreme Heat Nationwide; Mercury Hits 40 C in Shizuoka City as Govt Issues Heatstroke Alerts
18:30 JST, July 7, 2024
Shizuoka City’s Suruga ward logged 40 C on Sunday, marking the highest recorded temperature this year. As of 2 p.m., 210 locations nationwide reached 35 C or higher.
The government issued a heatstroke alert for 26 prefectures, urging people to drink plenty of water and use air conditioners.
The temperature in Shimonita, Gunma Prefecture, nearly tied with Shizuoka at 39.8 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Prefectures including Yamanashi, Fukushima, Hyogo, Fukui, Mie, and Chiba saw extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 38 C. Ten locations nationwide broke their record-high temperatures, including Namie in Fukushima Prefecture and Yamanakako in Yamanashi Prefecture.
In Tokyo, Hachioji recorded 37.2 C, while central Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward logged 34.4 C. On Monday, the mercury is expected to reach around 35 C in many parts of the Kanto region and western Japan.
