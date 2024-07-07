Home>Society>General News

Temperature Reaches 40 C in Shizuoka, West of Tokyo

TPeople walk in the shade to avoid the strong sunlight in Aoi Ward, Shizuoka, on Sunday afternoon.

14:14 JST, July 7, 2024

The temperature reached 40 C in Shizuoka on Sunday.

The number of locations with a heat wave of 35 C or higher reached 105 nationwide. The government has issued a heat stroke alert for 26 prefectures across the country, urging people to drink plenty of water and use air conditioners properly.

